Nyasa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, has the best features of both her parents. She has the sultry deep expressive eyes like her father and the contagious smile like her diva mother. Not just looks, Nyasa is also gifted with a unique fashion sense. Recently, the mother-daughter duo were spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch looking their best. Nyasa and Kajol twinned in ivory-coloured outfits. For the occasion, Nyasa opted for an ivory gown with a plunging neckline, while Kajol donned an ivory anarkali. The two looked stunning at the event. Check out their pictures here.