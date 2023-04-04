Nyasa Devgan's latest pictures are proof that the camera loves her
Updated: 49 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Nyasa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, is all things royal in new photos of her regal look from the NMACC launch in Mumbai. She served wedding fashion goals while twinning with mother Kajol, and all mom-daughter duos should take notes.
Nyasa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, has the best features of both her parents. She has the sultry deep expressive eyes like her father and the contagious smile like her diva mother. Not just looks, Nyasa is also gifted with a unique fashion sense. Recently, the mother-daughter duo were spotted at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch looking their best. Nyasa and Kajol twinned in ivory-coloured outfits. For the occasion, Nyasa opted for an ivory gown with a plunging neckline, while Kajol donned an ivory anarkali. The two looked stunning at the event. Check out their pictures here.
