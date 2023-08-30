1 / 11

Bollywood divas know how to make heads turn with their scintillating looks. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, to off-duty looks, they do not shy away from experimenting and trying out new styles. With their edgy apparel, they set major fashion goals and inspire their fans to follow them for the latest trends. Sharvari Wagh understands fashion very well and knows how to maintain her sense of style. She can carry off any look, whether it be casual or ethnic, and she will give it her own special touch. Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the other hand, is a total stunner who is not only known for her outstanding acting skills but also for her impressive fashion sense. After slaying in a pink velvet suit, this time Nushrratt embraced alluring avatar in a yellow outfit.