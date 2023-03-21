1 / 11

Red never goes out of fashion yet is one of the riskiest colours to opt for given its loud bright attention-seeking hue. But the recent pictures coming out of Nora Fatehi's US tour wherein she is seen performing on stage in a sizzling red hot dress are proof that nobody else can pull it off the way Nora does. The colour added to the charm the dancer-cum-model-cum actor holds. This look of hers is undoubtedly one of the best so far. Red is a colour that stands out for being sexy, feminine, bold and beautiful. And, all these describe Nora Fatehi so well.