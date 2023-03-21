Nora Fatehi sizzles on stage in red, check out pictures here
Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 1:17 PM |
Published: Mar 21, 2023, 1:02 PM
Published: Mar 21, 2023, 1:02 PM
Carrying off red is not everyone's cup of tea. Ditching the safer options, the ever-so-beautiful Nora Fatehi took to the US stage and set it on fire with her dazzling red attire. Check out the pictures here.
1/ 11
Red never goes out of fashion yet is one of the riskiest colours to opt for given its loud bright attention-seeking hue. But the recent pictures coming out of Nora Fatehi's US tour wherein she is seen performing on stage in a sizzling red hot dress are proof that nobody else can pull it off the way Nora does. The colour added to the charm the dancer-cum-model-cum actor holds. This look of hers is undoubtedly one of the best so far. Red is a colour that stands out for being sexy, feminine, bold and beautiful. And, all these describe Nora Fatehi so well.
Loading...