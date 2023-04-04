1 / 11

Taking to Instagram, Neha Dhupia dropped some gorgeous pictures from her recent vacation to the Maldives. Sharing the pictures, the actor stated that she is mentally in a mermaid zone, and had to return home for work commitments. The actor looked refreshing in the photos from the beach. It looks like she had the best time of her life. In her Maldives photo dump, Neha Dhupia is wearing some great vacation attire. Her holiday attire is full of vibrant colours and motifs, from floral outfits to simple dresses. Here is the most comfortable yet chic look you can discover to help arrange your summer wardrobe if you're thinking of taking a little vacation to the beach.