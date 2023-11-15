1 / 12

Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur and Naagin actor Tejasswi Prakash stole the spotlight with their stunning appearances at a recent Diwali fete. Their fashion choices always captivate fashion police, and this time, they amazed their fans with their enchanting looks. Mrunal opted for a vibrant ensemble with a green bralette top which she paired with lehenga from the shelves of Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Mrunal's outfit showcased a touch of ethnic charm as she elegantly posed for the Gram flaunting her alluring looks. On the other hand, Tejasswi chose a black strapless corset saree that perfectly blended tradition, elegance, and sensuality. She effortlessly showcased her breathtaking ensemble, with the ethereal look centered around her corset top, adorned with bronze metal lines. The plunging neckline added an extra layer of allure to this classy diva's outfit. Scroll through to check out their latest snapshots.