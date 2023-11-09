1 / 11

When it comes to attending grand soirees, Indian divas Mrunal Thakur and Katrina Kaif exude grace and style with their striking entrances. Recently, at the screening of her upcoming OTT film, Pippa, Mrunal Thakur captivated the audience with an enchanting appearance in a mesmerizing brown gown. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, took to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party that she attended a few days ago. Opting for a stunning brown lehenga, Katrina radiated a royal aura. Now, let us delve into the world of elegance and fashion as we take a closer look at these actors' undeniably magnificent ensembles and dive into it.