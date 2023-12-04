1 / 10

Mrunal Thakur and Aditi Rao Hydari have recently been captivating their followers on Instagram with their breathtaking pictures in sarees. Both actors have embraced the timeless elegance of traditional Indian attire, showcasing a perfect blend of grace and style. Mrunal Thakur, with her radiant smile and flawless fashion sense, is seen donning a yellow saree that highlights her vivacious personality. Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, exuded an aura of sheer elegance in an orange saree. Their Instagram pictures in sarees serve as a visual treat, leaving their fans and followers in awe of their impeccable fashion choices and inspiring them to experiment and embrace the beauty of sarees themselves.