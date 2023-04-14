Move over Suhana Khan and meet cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline
Published: 1 hours ago
Maybelline, a popular beauty brand in New York, has recently unveiled a new face for the brand. The squad includes Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, two-time Olympic medalist and ace badminton player PV Sindhu, popular singer Ananya Birla and Sikkim police officer Eksha Kerung. Everyone knows about Suhana, PV Sindhu, and Ananya but here is all that you need to know about Eksha Kerung.
Eksa Kerung, a police officer in Sikkim, is also a supermodel. Yes, you heard it right! The new star has donned different caps from being a policewoman to a professional boxer and a supermodel. She has also won the title of MTV Supermodel. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote in her bio, "Headed to New York …. From saving to slaying!" Eksha is quite active on Instagram and often shares every moment of her life with her fans. She also posed with Suhana Khan while shooting together for a Maybelline ad. She also shared a glimpse of her daily life as a police officer on duty.
