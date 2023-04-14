1 / 11

Eksa Kerung, a police officer in Sikkim, is also a supermodel. Yes, you heard it right! The new star has donned different caps from being a policewoman to a professional boxer and a supermodel. She has also won the title of MTV Supermodel. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote in her bio, "Headed to New York …. From saving to slaying!" Eksha is quite active on Instagram and often shares every moment of her life with her fans. She also posed with Suhana Khan while shooting together for a Maybelline ad. She also shared a glimpse of her daily life as a police officer on duty.