B-town celebrities Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Esha Gupta recently took to their respective social media handles to treat their fans with jaw-dropping pictures. The actors looked their best and fans apparently won't be able to take their eyes off these divas. These actors are capable of rocking any look to perfection, whether it's a casual, ethnic, or red-carpet appearance. Mouni Roy is proving her fashion savvy with back-to-back eye-catching outfits. The actor goes all smoke and mirrors in a glamorous bright pink dress in her latest set of pictures. On the other hand, Rakul Preet, and Esha Gupta took the fashion game to another level by donning ethnic attire.