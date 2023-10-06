1 / 11

Actors Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur, and Rhea Chakraborty recently took to their respective social media handles and treated their fans to several pictures of their latest photoshoot, looking every bit captivating. Mouni Roy shared jaw-dropping photos of herself in a body-hugging embellished gown with a halter neckline. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, who will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Hi Nanna, stunned in a black strapless ensemble. The diva dropped a set of gorgeous photos in the bodycon outfit, leaving her fans in awe. Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, has her own way of making any outfit look seductive on her. She slipped into a cool co-ord set for her latest photoshoot.