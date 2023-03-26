Mouni Roy slays in mini red dress worth over Rs 1 lakh
Published: 33 minutes ago
From setting Instagram ablaze to making heads turn on red carpets, Mouni Roy is known for slaying it all in style. Scroll ahead for some of the stunning fashion moments of the actor who enjoys over 20 million followers on gram.
Mouni Roy recently attended an award show looking like a diva in a mini red dress. The actor made heads turn in the London-based designer David Koma's design on the red carpet on Friday night. Mouni was among the best-dressed celebrities at the award show where the who's who of B-town marked their presence. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mouni shared pictures of her award show look. The Brahmastra actor opted for less is more approach and let her luxe outfit do all the talking. Have a look at Mouni Roy's pictures from the recent award gala where she strutted the ramp in style and more.
