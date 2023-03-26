1 / 11

Mouni Roy recently attended an award show looking like a diva in a mini red dress. The actor made heads turn in the London-based designer David Koma's design on the red carpet on Friday night. Mouni was among the best-dressed celebrities at the award show where the who's who of B-town marked their presence. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mouni shared pictures of her award show look. The Brahmastra actor opted for less is more approach and let her luxe outfit do all the talking. Have a look at Mouni Roy's pictures from the recent award gala where she strutted the ramp in style and more.