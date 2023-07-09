MOUNI ROY ESHA GUPTA SERVE MAJOR FASHION GOALS IN LATEST PICTURES

1 / 11

Mouni Roy uploaded a series of images on Instagram of herself looking ethereal. The actor flaunted her clear skin and mesmerising style sense as she posed. Her pictures have taken the internet by storm with fans gasping for more. Mouni posed in her balcony while enjoying the rainy weather. She looked stunning in an effortless way in a stylish ruched printed dress. On the other hand, model-turned-actor Esha Gupta too served style goals with her cutting-edge fashion statements by not being afraid to attempt anything new. She has convinced that she has tried every trend under the sun and understands how to nail every look with her strong use of colour, print, and fabric.