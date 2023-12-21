1 / 12

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures on Instagram in a black side slit gown that accentuated her beauty and confidence. She recently made a stunning appearance at a Mumbai event, donning this chic black outfit. Her presence at the event was truly remarkable, making heads turn and leaving a lasting impression. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, was spotted twinning in a stunning white ensemble with the ever-gorgeous Disha Patani, and their pictures have taken social media by storm. The duo looked adorable as they posed together. Meanwhile, Disha Patani's Instagram feed has been filled with breathtaking pictures from her trip to Thailand, mesmerising her followers with picturesque landscapes and mesmerising outfits.