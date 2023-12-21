Mouni Roy and Disha Patani set major BFF goals; Tejasswi Prakash raises the temperature in black slit gown
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Follow Us
Actors Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Tejasswi Prakash took over Instagram with their stunning pictures. Tejasswi dropped pictures in a black bold outfit, featuring a side slit exposing her waist. On the other hand, Mouni and Disha dropped adorable snapshots from their Thailand trip.
1/ 12
Television actor Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures on Instagram in a black side slit gown that accentuated her beauty and confidence. She recently made a stunning appearance at a Mumbai event, donning this chic black outfit. Her presence at the event was truly remarkable, making heads turn and leaving a lasting impression. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, was spotted twinning in a stunning white ensemble with the ever-gorgeous Disha Patani, and their pictures have taken social media by storm. The duo looked adorable as they posed together. Meanwhile, Disha Patani's Instagram feed has been filled with breathtaking pictures from her trip to Thailand, mesmerising her followers with picturesque landscapes and mesmerising outfits.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...