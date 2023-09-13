Mouni Roy and Esha Gupta exude timeless elegance in saree - see pictures
Bollywood divas time and again amaze their fans and fashion police with their style statements. Scroll through to have a look at the latest pictures of Mouni Roy and Esha Gupta dishing out fashion goals in saree.
Mouni Roy favours keeping things swanky, fashionable, and cozy. The actor is known for her fashion diaries, and with each photoshoot, she sets the fashion bar higher. The Naagin actor's style serves as an inspiration for her followers for all the right reasons. On Wednesday, the actor brightened Instagram as she treated her fans with a series of images looking as gorgeous as ever in the six yards of grace. Esha Gupta, on the other hand, is unquestionably trendy. The actor continues to set fashion goals like a pro as is evident from her latest pictures. From casual to ethnic to formal, Esha can pull off any look while she slays in a saree as seen in pictures here.
