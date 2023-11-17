1 / 11

Shweta Sharda became eligible to take part in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant after emerging victorious in the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown held in August in Mumbai. Shweta, an exceptional and accomplished individual, has garnered acclaim for her elegance, intellect, and dedication to societal issues. She is currently living her dream life and recently brought pride to India at the Miss Universe 2023 competition. Hailing from a diverse background, Shweta started her journey in the entertainment industry with Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane, and Dance Plus. However, she is now making waves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her path to the Miss Universe stage bears testament to her unwavering commitment to personal growth and creating a positive impact on society. Let us now delve deeper and marvel at the allure of this exquisite diva.