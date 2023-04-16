MISS INDIA 2023 NANDINI GUPTA HER LIFE GOALS PROFOUND ADMIRATION FOR RATAN TATA PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND MORE

1 / 13

It was dream come true moment for Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta as she was crowned Miss India 2023 on Sunday. The grand finale of the 59th edition of the beauty pageant was held in Manipur. The event was marked by the who's who of glamour and the fashion industry of India. Nandini, who hails from Kota, is a business student and is aiming to help artisans from her home state to break the chain of exploitation and build their own legacies. Nandini idolises Ratan Tata while she looks up to Priyanka Chopra for her zeal for life and sense of humour.