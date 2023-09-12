1 / 11

Actors Manushi Chhillar and Tejasswi Prakash turned heads with their recent fashion statement in gorgeous outfits. Manushi is showcasing her fashion prowess with back-to-back breathtaking appearances in elegant attires. The former Miss World can flawlessly carry off any style, whether it's a stylish saree or a sleek pantsuit. In her latest pictures, she left her fans swooning with her adorable smile and amazing sense of style. Tejasswi, on the other hand, amazed her fans by donning an alluring mustard maxi dress featuring a halter neck and cut-outs. The Naagin actor enchanted the audience with her playful yet chic appearance as she posted snippets on Instagram from her beachside adventure.