Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manushi Chhillar took over social media with their impeccable sense of fashion. From a chic saree to an elegant pantsuit, Manushi can pull off any look flawlessly. Her beautiful face and wonderful sense of style in her most recent photos have left her fans in awe. Manushi recently took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with stunning photos. The former Miss World showcased her fashion prowess with back-to-back sensational appearances in a graceful green outfit. Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the other hand, amazed her fans by donning an alluring pastel saree with a cowl neck corset. Scroll through to check out their latest pictures.