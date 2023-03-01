1 / 14

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is a known name in the south, will soon be seen in Ravi Udyawar directed Hindi romantic-action thriller Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor enjoys a following of over 3 million on her Instagram handle which is a glossy affair. Malavika, who joined Instagram in 2012, has built a strong presence on the platform with her uber-stylish photoshoots. From film promotions to candid clicks and bold bikini pictures to festival mood, Malavika's social media is a balanced mix of everything. Her social media feed hints that the actor loves outfits that complement her feminity yet allow her to be playful and experimental with style. Scroll ahead for Malavika Mohanan's latest pictures.