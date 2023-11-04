1 / 13

Malavika Mohanan recently set social media abuzz with her breathtaking pictures donning a lilac corset dress. The actor exuded sheer elegance and beauty, captivating her followers with the stunning images that took the internet by storm. Her choice of attire was nothing short of mesmerizing. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, who is poised to make her acting debut with the pan-India film Vrushabha, also created waves with her vibrant presence on social media. Shanaya shared photos from her 24th birthday bash in Mumbai, showcasing her impeccable style in a green outfit. These two starlets have set the temperatures soaring on Gram, each in their unique way.