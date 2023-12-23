1 / 11

Actors Malavika Mohanan and Mouni Roy have been making waves on the internet with their latest pictures. Malavika looked stunning in a red cutout dress that accentuated her curves and highlighted her flawless complexion. With the vibrant colour of the dress, she exuded confidence and elegance in every pose. On the other hand, Mouni Roy was seen holidaying with her best friend, Disha Patani, and the pictures were nothing short of envy-inducing. The two divas were seen enjoying themselves on a picturesque beach, and their carefree smiles showcased their strong bond. Their impeccable style was evident as they donned chic bikinis, effortlessly oozing glamour and sophistication.