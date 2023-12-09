1 / 14

Malaika Arora, Sharvari Wagh, and Hina Khan, three incredibly stylish celebrities, have been making waves with their latest pictures on social media. Malaika Arora recently shared pictures of herself in a white pantsuit, exuding the ultimate boss lady vibe. Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, showcased her chic style in a series of pictures in a backless black dress, captivating her fans with her radiant smile. Meanwhile, Hina Khan, the beloved television actor, mesmerized her followers with her picture-perfect look in a white cut-out gown. These three actors continue to inspire and influence millions with their impeccable style and undeniable charisma, setting new fashion trends in the entertainment industry.