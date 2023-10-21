1 / 11

Indian divas Malaika Arora and Tejasswi Prakash are total stunners who can pull off any look to perfection. Their fashion sense is impeccable, be it a stylish pantsuit or a glamorous gown fit for the red carpet. These actors are highly active on social media, and their Instagram handles, adorned with fashionable outfits, are a limitless source of inspiration for their followers and fashion enthusiasts. Malaika Arora's most recent ensemble, a transparent gown adorned with blue crystal beads, is absolutely mesmerizing and guaranteed to leave you spellbound. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash in a floral dress, is a sight to behold.