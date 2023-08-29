1 / 11

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora celebrated Onam with her family in Mumbai. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared candid pictures from their Onam celebration at home along with photos of the delicious Kerala sadya. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are half Malayalees as their mother Joyce Arora is from Kerala. Actor Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, posted a string of stunning pictures in a saree from her latest Onam photoshoot. Showing us the flower rangoli in her house, the actor dressed up in an ethnic outfit, exuding her inner grace. Her pictures are a blessing to fans!