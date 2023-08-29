Onam 2023: Malaika Arora enjoys festival with family, Malavika Mohanan exudes grace in traditional outfit
Updated: 12 minutes ago |
Published: 12 minutes ago
On the occasion of Onam 2023, Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan took to social media to share pictures from their festival celebrations at home. Scroll down to have a look at their latest photos celebrating the auspicious occasion.
Bollywood actor Malaika Arora celebrated Onam with her family in Mumbai. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared candid pictures from their Onam celebration at home along with photos of the delicious Kerala sadya. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are half Malayalees as their mother Joyce Arora is from Kerala. Actor Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, posted a string of stunning pictures in a saree from her latest Onam photoshoot. Showing us the flower rangoli in her house, the actor dressed up in an ethnic outfit, exuding her inner grace. Her pictures are a blessing to fans!
