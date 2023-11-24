Malaika Arora glitters in gold, Malavika Mohanan oozes oomph in black outfit
Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan took social media by storm with their most recent photos. While Malaika opted for a golden glittery gown, Malavika slipped into a dashing black dress. Scroll through to have a look at their latest photoshoots.
Indian divas Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan recently mesmerized the fashion world with their impeccable style choices. Malaika Arora, known for her sizzling fashion sense, graced the Gram in a mesmerizing golden dress that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure. On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan, the epitome of grace and poise, opted for a sleek and chic black dress. The classic black ensemble showcased her slender frame and exuded an air of mystery. With its clean lines and minimalistic approach, the dress allowed Malavika's natural beauty to shine through. Whether it's Malaika's golden allure or Malavika's timeless elegance, both actors proved that they are true fashion icons, leaving a lasting impression on the minds of fashion enthusiasts everywhere.
