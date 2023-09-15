Malaika Arora puts up a sultry display in blue outfit, Malavika Mohanan exudes radiance in tangerine dress
Published: 2 hours ago
Malaika Arora and Malavika Mohanan often take social media by storm with their uber-stylish pictures. They often treat their audiences with sizzling pictures. Recently, both the actors served fashion goals in their distinct outfits. Let's check out who the ultimate inspiration is.
Malaika Arora, the runway veteran is known for her zeal for fashion and style while Malavika Mohanan is a well-known name in the South. Despite coming from distinct film industries, both actors are famous across the nation for their incredible social media presence. The divas are quite active on their respective Instagram handles and offer their fans fashion goals with their impeccable style sense. Recently, Malaika opted for a stunning blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The Bollywood diva radiated luminance while flaunting her wonderfully highlighted skin as is evident in the images. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, donned a vibrant tangerine dress, radiating appeal and excellence.
