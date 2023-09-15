1 / 11

Malaika Arora, the runway veteran is known for her zeal for fashion and style while Malavika Mohanan is a well-known name in the South. Despite coming from distinct film industries, both actors are famous across the nation for their incredible social media presence. The divas are quite active on their respective Instagram handles and offer their fans fashion goals with their impeccable style sense. Recently, Malaika opted for a stunning blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The Bollywood diva radiated luminance while flaunting her wonderfully highlighted skin as is evident in the images. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, donned a vibrant tangerine dress, radiating appeal and excellence.