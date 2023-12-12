1 / 12

When it comes to celebrity fashion, there are always standout moments that capture our attention and leave us in awe. Recently, Kriti Sanon rocked a saree with such elegance and grace that it reaffirmed the timeless beauty of this traditional Indian attire. The way she effortlessly carried herself in the saree, paired with minimal jewelry and a subtle makeup look, showcased her natural style and poise. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia's black-and-white picture exuded a classic and sophisticated vibe. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy's off-shoulder outfit was a true head-turner. The choice of an off-shoulder design perfectly accentuated her shoulders. Scroll through to check out their most recent pictures.