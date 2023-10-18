1 / 12

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine as she received her first National Award on Tuesday. She was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her role in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Kriti portrayed the role of a surrogate mother in the movie. At the grand event, Kriti graced her presence oozing elegance in a beautiful ivory saree that perfectly displayed the essence of Indian culture. Celebrity stylist Suikriti Grover took to Instagram and dropped several sets of pictures of the Mimi actor. Scroll through to check out the stunning snapshots of Kriti.