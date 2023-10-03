KRITI SANON BHUMI PEDNEKAR SHALINI PANDAY WREAK HAVOC IN GLAM PHOTOSHOOT

1 / 12

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shalini Panday took to their respective social media handles to share pictures of their recent photoshoot looking every bit gorgeous. Kriti opted for a black leather dress with a thigh-high slit, giving boss lady vibes, while Bhumi Pedenekar, who is currently engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming flick Thank You For Coming, shined in a black coloured co-ord set. Bhumi wore a black coloured bralet with noodle straps, paired with a black see-through palazzo. Another actor Shalini Panday too greeted her fans with her latest pictures. She looked mesmerising in a white lehenga and matching blouse and dupatta.