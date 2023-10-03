Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Shalini Panday wreak havoc in glam photoshoot
Bollywood actors frequently make fashion statements with their stunning ensembles. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shalini Panday can pull off any attire, from dazzling sarees to gorgeous gowns, with ease. Have a look at their recent photoshoot below.
Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Shalini Panday took to their respective social media handles to share pictures of their recent photoshoot looking every bit gorgeous. Kriti opted for a black leather dress with a thigh-high slit, giving boss lady vibes, while Bhumi Pedenekar, who is currently engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming flick Thank You For Coming, shined in a black coloured co-ord set. Bhumi wore a black coloured bralet with noodle straps, paired with a black see-through palazzo. Another actor Shalini Panday too greeted her fans with her latest pictures. She looked mesmerising in a white lehenga and matching blouse and dupatta.
