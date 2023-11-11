1 / 13

Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor took to their respective social media handles on Saturday to treat their fans with stunning pictures of themselves in traditional attires. While the trio has been gracing their presence at various pre-Diwali events, their pictures from the latest photoshoots caused fireworks on social media. The National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon slipped effortlessly into a chic dark blue lehenga for her latest post. On the other hand, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor opted for a pastel pink saree and a deep purple saree respectively for the festive season. Now, let's delve into the world of elegance and fashion as we take a closer look at these divas' undeniably majestic ensembles.