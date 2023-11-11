Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor take Diwali glam a notch higher
Updated: 52 minutes ago |
Published: 52 minutes ago
Published: 52 minutes ago
Follow Us
Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor took social by storm with their most recent pictures, making the festive season much brighter and better. The divas treated their fans with pictures in gorgeous outfits, seamlessly fusing traditional and modern styles.
1/ 13
Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor took to their respective social media handles on Saturday to treat their fans with stunning pictures of themselves in traditional attires. While the trio has been gracing their presence at various pre-Diwali events, their pictures from the latest photoshoots caused fireworks on social media. The National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon slipped effortlessly into a chic dark blue lehenga for her latest post. On the other hand, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor opted for a pastel pink saree and a deep purple saree respectively for the festive season. Now, let's delve into the world of elegance and fashion as we take a closer look at these divas' undeniably majestic ensembles.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...