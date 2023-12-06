1 / 12

B-town beauties Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Rhea Chakraborty never fail to impress with their fashion choices. Recently, Kiara, Aditi, and Rhea took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped gorgeous pictures of themselves that left everyone in awe of their beauty and style. Kiara opted for a sleek and sophisticated black gown that perfectly hugged her curves, while Aditi chose a more feminine black dress. Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing ivory lehenga. The intricate detailing of her lehenga showcased her impeccable fashion sense and love for traditional Indian attire. Rhea effortlessly carried the ensemble with grace and elegance, making heads turn.