1 / 11

Star kids have made an impression on the audience with their flawless fashion choices, achieving fame with an immense social media following and building a fan base for themselves even before their debuts. Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor recently took to their respective social media handles and dropped some amazing pictures as a treat to their fans. From their casual outings to red carpets as well as social media posts, these star kids are leaving no stone unturned to put their best selves forward. Serving fashion goals with their stylish and casual looks for brunches and dinner outings, glittering gowns and chic outfits on the red carpet to ethereal traditional outfits, the Gen-Z stars are the official fashionistas.