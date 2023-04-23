KATRINA KAIF ATTENDS ARPITA KHANS EID BASH RUMOURED COUPLE IBRAHIM ALI KHAN PALAK TIWARI MAKE HEADS TURN

1 / 11

Ayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Eid party was a starry affair with the who's who of Bollywood attending it in full glitz. The party marked the coming together of the most prominent to the once-forgotten stars. With Salman Khan attending the party solo to Aamir khan posing with newbie Kartik Aaryan, the party saw it all. Bollywood divas such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, and Pooja Hegde raised the temperature with their desi looks. Debutant Palak Tiwari, who will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked mesmerising in a saree as she channelised her inner diva. Palak's rumoured boyfriend, Saif Ali Khan's son with ex-wife Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan also made his presence known as he looked ultra cool in a chic sherwani.