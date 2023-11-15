1 / 11

Bollywood celebrities are still embracing the festive spirit by sharing photos of their Diwali celebrations. They are being seen in their ethnic outfits, looking absolutely stunning. Katrina Kaif has recently shared some solo pictures captured on the balcony of her sea-facing home. Dressed in a traditional outfit, she looks radiant in a yellow saree, with her hair tied in a casual bun and sporting traditional jhumkas. Accompanying the pictures, Kat wrote in the caption, "Love and Light". On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan, who never fails to captivate audiences with her charming personality, is well-known for her acting skills as well as her impeccable fashion choices. In her recent social media appearance, Sara showcased yet another exquisite ethnic ensemble from her wardrobe. The breathtaking photos featured her in a yellow lehenga adorned with intricate golden details.