Kareena Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Vaani Kapoor's latest pictures are the epitome of elegance and grace
Updated: 27 minutes ago |
Published: 32 minutes ago
Published: 32 minutes ago
Follow Us
Indian divas Kareena Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Vaani Kapoor took the internet by storm with their most recent photoshoots. While Kareena exuded charm in a metallic golden gown, Shriya and Vaani opted for a yellow co-ord set and a golden silk saree respectively for their latest photoshoots.
1/ 15
Kareena Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Vaani Kapoor, three of the film industry's most stunning and talented actors, have been setting Instagram ablaze with their latest pictures. Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and effortless charm, has been sharing glimpses of her glamorous life with her fans. She recently enthralled her followers by sharing a string of pictures in a metallic gown. On the other hand, Shriya Saran, the epitome of elegance and grace, dropped photos in a yellow co-ord set, leaving her fans in awe. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor has been captivating her audience with her striking photoshoots and trendy outfits. She opted for a radiant Khadi saree for her most recent photoshoot.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...