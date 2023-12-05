1 / 15

Kareena Kapoor, Shriya Saran, and Vaani Kapoor, three of the film industry's most stunning and talented actors, have been setting Instagram ablaze with their latest pictures. Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and effortless charm, has been sharing glimpses of her glamorous life with her fans. She recently enthralled her followers by sharing a string of pictures in a metallic gown. On the other hand, Shriya Saran, the epitome of elegance and grace, dropped photos in a yellow co-ord set, leaving her fans in awe. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor has been captivating her audience with her striking photoshoots and trendy outfits. She opted for a radiant Khadi saree for her most recent photoshoot.