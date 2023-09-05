1 / 13

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a couple of pictures of herself online. The actor who in recent times was spotted in nude shades, this time around ditched the somber look and opted for a maroon two-piece. Her bold dress accentuated her curves. Her photoshoot commands attention as she with her lady-like aura owned the moment. Well, talking of beauty, how can we miss our very own Malaika Arora. The timeless beauty who refuses to die down gave netizens a sneak peek from her recent photoshoot. The model cum actor dazzled in a white body hugging gown. She gave the vibe of old Hollywood style with the white off-shoulder gown.