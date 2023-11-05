1 / 14

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the undisputed queen of style, shared pictures radiating elegance in a mesmerising pink ensemble. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon exuded glamour in a ravishing red Mugler mini dress, setting the fashion world ablaze with her dazzling presence. On the other hand, Lisa Haydon elevated the Instagram game by sharing striking pictures showcasing her edgy outfit. Kareena's outfit, priced at a staggering Rs 1.30 lakh, exquisitely highlighted her beauty. Kriti's choice of the vibrant red mini Mugler dress, worth Rs 159,773, was a testament to her fashion-forward approach. Lisa Haydon, not to be outdone, flaunted a Rimzim Dadu-designed metal corset top and a draped metal panel skirt, collectively valued at Rs 166,320. Dive into a visual feast with stunning images of Kareena, Kriti, and Lisa.