Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Malavika Mohanan recently shared pictures on social media, leaving their fans in awe of their beauty and style game. Kareena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos in a stunning black cut-out dress, showcasing her impeccable style and fashion sense. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a dark blue pantsuit, exuding confidence and charisma. Not to be left behind, Malavika Mohanan stunned in a mesmerizing ivory saree in her latest Instagram post. The intricate sequin detailing all over the saree added a touch of glamour and sophistication. Overall, these three beauties continue to set the fashion bar high with their impeccable sense of style and their Instagram pictures are a true testament to their fashion-forward choices.