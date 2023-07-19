Janhvi Kapoor- Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh take couple goals top notch higher; who do you like better?
Updated: 2 hours ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Fresh pairing Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan took the internet by storm after pictures of their recent photoshoot were uploaded online. The pair is currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Bawaal. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also posted pictures from their recent photoshoot as they promote their film Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahanii.
As if Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's scintillating chemistry was not enough in the movie that the stars have now released pictures of a couple shoot for their upcoming film Bawaal. Janhvi and Varun raised the temperature with their latest photoshoot looking stunning together. Both of them oozed couple goals in their latest pictures twinning in black. Janhvi and Varun had a subtle session, while Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh dropped pictures in bright colours. Both the pairs are currently busy promoting their upcoming movies, Bawaal and Rocky aur Rani kii Prem kahanii. Staying true to their characters in the movie, both couples undertook photoshoots keeping in mind the colour scheme of their respective films.
