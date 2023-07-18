JANHVI KAPOOR SOBHITA DHULIPALA AND FATIMA SANA SHAIKH ARE HERE TO RULE HEARTS WITH THEIR FASHION CHOICES

1 / 11

Sharing a slew of pictures, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Fatima Sana raised the temperature with their beauty. The gorgeous actresses are known for their impeccable style sense. Janhvi, who is currently busing promoting her upcoming film Bawaal, took to Instagram to drop a string of images from her recent photoshoot. The actor can nail any look, be it traditional or ultra chic. Similarly, Sobhita is no newcomer when it comes to fashion. With each of her appearances or photoshoots, the actor level-ups. She beats herself in her fashion game. In the same streak is Fatima, who never goes overboard with her style choices.