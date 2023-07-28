1 / 13

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar raised the temperature with their desi look in the latest pictures. The gorgeous divas are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Janhvi and Bhumi recently made heads turn at India Couture Week, the country's biggest fashion event held in Delhi. Both Bollywood actors dazzled as they walked the runway in traditional outfits. On the other hand, Sobhita, who will soon be seen in the second season of Made in Heaven, has time and again proved that she and sarees are a match made in heaven. Scroll down to see the actors' most recent pictures.