Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar's glamour knows no bounds in latest pictures
Updated: 1 hours ago |
Published: 1 hours ago
Published: 1 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar posted a series of pictures on their respective social media accounts, serving fashion goals. While Janhvi and Bhumi looked mesmerizing in lehenga, Sobhita opted for a stunning pastel saree.
1/ 13
Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar raised the temperature with their desi look in the latest pictures. The gorgeous divas are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Janhvi and Bhumi recently made heads turn at India Couture Week, the country's biggest fashion event held in Delhi. Both Bollywood actors dazzled as they walked the runway in traditional outfits. On the other hand, Sobhita, who will soon be seen in the second season of Made in Heaven, has time and again proved that she and sarees are a match made in heaven. Scroll down to see the actors' most recent pictures.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...