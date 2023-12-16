1 / 13

Bollywood celebrities hardly fail to impress us with their stunning choices when it comes to fashion. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight in a stunning black saree. The traditional attire was given a contemporary twist with a sleek black blouse and a sheer pallu that added a touch of elegance to her look. The simplicity of the ensemble allowed Janhvi's natural beauty to shine through, making her the epitome of grace and charm. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde made a striking statement in a shimmery white co-ord set. The sparkling ensemble captured the essence of glamour and highlighted Pooja's radiant personality. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor exuded sheer confidence in a black and moss-green gown. The dress perfectly hugged her curves and added an element of allure. Vaani effortlessly carried off the sheer trend with grace and sophistication.