JANHVI KAPOOR MOUNI ROY VAANI KAPOOR ADD GLITZ TO GLAMOUR IN DRAMATIC GOWNS

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's looks take the internet by storm. The actor nails every look from traditional to the chic queen. Recently, the Bawaal actor dazzled in a shimmery gown, looking every bit gorgeous. The stunning actor shared a string of pictures online looking ravishing. On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who with her style sense has carved a niche for herself, dropped a slew of pictures in a neon green off-shoulder gown. The dramatic gown accentuated her bold look. Vaani Kapoor, another Bollywood actor, earned praise online for her experimental dress. She looked drop dead gorgeous as she carried the dress with much finesse.