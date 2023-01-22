1 / 20

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to floor her fans with her gorgeous looks. On Friday, the actor took to social media to share a series of pictures. Ms. Kapoor looks ravishing in a series of esthetically shot bold pictures. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen donning a black embellished gown with black heels. The actor is at her feminine best flaunting her curves in a ravishing gown with a statement design. The actor kept her wavy hair open. Janhvi is the ultimate enchantress in her latest pictures. Her stunning pictures are laced with casual seductiveness. The gown had a deep neckline with smokey eyes.