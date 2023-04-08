JANHVI KAPOOR KIARA ADVANI BHUMI PEDNEKAR AND OTHER MAKE HEADS TURN AT AWARD GALA

It was a night laced with glitz and glamour at a recent award gala that took place in Mumbai on Friday night. From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood divas made heads turn in their voguish outfits. The red carpet witnessed bold glamour coupled with style and chicness. From thigh-grazing ensembles to glittery sequin outfits, the leading ladies of Bollywood left no stone unturned to impress fashion police with their sartorial choices. The pictures from the award night have surfaced online and need we say have taken social media by storm. Scroll ahead for stunning pictures of Bollywood divas from the recent award show.