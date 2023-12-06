1 / 13

When it comes to fashion, actor Alaya F, and the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, never fail to impress. Janhvi Kapoor's black dress exudes elegance and sophistication, accentuating her slender figure and highlighting her natural beauty. The shimmery stones of the dress added a touch of allure to her overall look. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor stuns in her mother Sridevi's glamorous gown, effortlessly exuding grace and glamour. The dazzling outfit paired with glam makeup makes her stand out, capturing the attention of onlookers with her impeccable sense of style. On the other hand, Alaya F embraces the timeless beauty of a black saree, combining tradition with modernity. The pearl-studded black fabric drapes gracefully around her, enhancing her natural grace and poise. The saree allows her to showcase her Indian heritage while maintaining a contemporary edge with its contemporary design.