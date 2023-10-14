1 / 13

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week is marked by Bollywood glamour. Several celebrities are jetting off to New Delhi as they turn muse for ace fashion designers, budding talents, and brands. Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Athiya Shetty added oodles of glamour and star power to the fashion gala as they walked the ramp showcasing ultra-glamorous, edgy collections. While Janhvi was seen donning a black co-ord set, Tamannaah turned desi girl in an embellished lehenga. Meanwhile, Athiya looked chic in a black bustier top with an asymmetrical nude skirt. Scroll ahead to have a look at stunning pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Athiya Shetty from their respective outings at LFW 2023.