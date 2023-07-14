JANHVI KAPOOR AND TAMANNAAH BHATIA KEEP TEMPERATURE SOARING WITH THEIR DEADLY LOOKS

1 / 11

When it comes to style, then there is no beating Indian actresses. If you still have doubts, have a look at their recent pictures. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a floral bodycon dress, while Tamannaah Bhatia oozes boss lady vibes in a co-ord set coupled with a jacket. Janhvi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming flick Bawaal. The actor has been serving looks with her every outing. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia as always kept the mercury soaring with her latest photoshoot. She is currently basking in the success of her latest release Lust Stories 2.