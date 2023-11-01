1 / 11

Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill recently marked their presence at the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza held in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz took over social media with her latest photoshoot from the event. She looked absolutely stunning in a plunging gown that showcased her toned figure with a bold thigh-high slit. She also walked the runway at the event, proudly displaying her captivating beauty in the fiery red ensemble. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared a number of pictures on the Gram looking every bit gorgeous in a shimmery silver dress. Scroll through to check out their most recent photoshoots.