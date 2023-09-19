1 / 11

Star kid Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late Bollywood actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, never fails to mesmerise the audience with her style sense. She can nail any look, be it the ultra diva look or the girl next door look, the Bawaal star knows how to carry it with utmost elegance. For the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities this year, the actor chose a golden saree, looking gorgeous. To add to the glam quotient, another actor Pooja Hegde with her pastel green saree look stole the limelight. She oozed out festive vibes with her gajra look. Both actors opted for middle-parted sleek buns with flowers around it.